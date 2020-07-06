Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
HINSON HAUL: Republican challenger Ashley Hinson is reporting that she has outraised Rep. Abby Finkenauer by more than $150,000 in the second quarter, which ended June 30.
Hinson, a two-term state representative from Marion, will report raising more than $1.030 million for the second quarter and $1.550 million cash on hand in a record-breaking fundraising period.
Hinson now has raised more money than any Republican congressional candidate in the history of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Hinson added well over 8,550 first-time individual contributors, nearly doubling Finkenauer’s 4,600, according to her campaign.
The Finkenauer campaign reports raising $875,000 for the three-month period ending June 30.
“This is exactly what a campaign looks like when you’re about to beat an incumbent who went outside the mainstream views of her district to pander to her party’s leaders,” said Hinson campaign manager Jimmy Peacock. “We have the resources to tell Ashley’s story and hold Congresswoman Finkenauer accountable to her failed leadership.”
National political forecasters believe the 1st Congressional District will be one of the most competitive races in 2020. The Cook Political Report has rated IA-01 as “toss up.”
NOT THIS YEAR: For the first time in his 40-year Senate tenure, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will not attend the Republican National Committee national convention.
“I’m not going to go because of the virus situation,” he told reporters Monday.
The RNC decision to move the convention from North Carolina, where governor said it wouldn’t be safe to have such a large gathering, to Florida “is probably the right thing to do if you want to have a convention,” Grassley said.
“And I think we should have a convention, but I think you should do whatever you can to make it safe as possible. So that would be with face masks and with social distancing,” he said.
VIRTUAL VISIT: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will make a virtual visit to Iowa tonight to speak to the Polk County Democrats’ Summer Dinner fundraiser.
Tickets — $550 to $2,500 — are available at http://polkdems.com/.
In addition to Schumer, the virtual event will feature U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines, and the Rev. Rob Johnson.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau
