Campaign Almanac

OBAMA ENDORSEMENT: Former President Barack Obama has endorsed four of the five Iowa Democrats running for federal office this year.
In his first wave of more than 100 endorsements, Obama endorsed 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 2nd District hopeful Rita Hart, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, and Senate challenger Theresa Greenfield.
He made no endorsement in the open-seat 4th Congressional District.
“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama wrote in a post on Medium.
“Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working-class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”
The hyperlink for Obama’s post on Medium: https://medium.com/@BarackObama/first-wave-of-2020-endorsements-43b2b0c667f6
LABOR ENDORSEMENTS: Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Theresa Greenfield has announced the endorsements of five more labor unions.
The unions are SEIU Local 199, the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 3 of Iowa, Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council, UAW Region 4 and Machinists District Lodge 6.
Greenfield has been endorsed by 31 unions and labor organizations representing more than 125,000 Iowa workers.
CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT: Two Iowa Republican legislative candidates have been included in the Republican State Leadership Committee’s August Candidate Spotlight, a monthly program dedicated to highlighting Republican candidates up and down the ballot.
The RSLC is supporting Sally Abbott, a registered nurse and Kirkwood Community College adjunct instructor. She is running for the Iowa House District 67 open seat held by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, who is running for the U.S. House.
The other Iowa spotlight candidate is Jeff Reichman, running in House District 42 in suburban Polk County.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau
