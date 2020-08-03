Campaign Almanac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OBAMA ENDORSEMENT: Former President Barack Obama has endorsed four of the five Iowa Democrats running for federal office this year.

In his first wave of more than 100 endorsements, Obama endorsed 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 2nd District hopeful Rita Hart, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, and Senate challenger Theresa Greenfield.

He made no endorsement in the open-seat 4th Congressional District.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama wrote in a post on Medium.

“Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working-class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

The hyperlink for Obama’s post on Medium: https://medium.com/@BarackObama/first-wave-of-2020-endorsements-43b2b0c667f6

LABOR ENDORSEMENTS: Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Theresa Greenfield has announced the endorsements of five more labor unions.