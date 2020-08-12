CAPITOL DIGEST: A roundup of Iowa government news

DHS BUDGET HEARING DELAYED: Officials with the state Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that the agency’s fiscal 2022 state budget hearing had to be rescheduled due to Monday’s severe storm. Members of the Human Services Council were slated to participate in a Zoom teleconference as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say that meeting has been rescheduled until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

FEDERAL LIQUID EGG ASSISTANCE: Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig — along with Iowa U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley — on Wednesday praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to include liquid egg producers in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The four Iowa Republicans had sent a letter in June to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting the federal funds. With COVID-19 forcing restaurants and other egg-buying businesses to close or operate on limited capacities, the past few months have been tough on Iowa egg producers. “After a tough spring dealing with COVID-19-related market disruptions, I’m pleased to hear that there’s some financial assistance on the way for our state’s egg producers,” said Naig, noting that Iowa has more than 58 million egg-laying hens producing about one in six eggs consumed annually in the United States.