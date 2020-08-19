Capitol Digest

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday:
IOWA CENSUS RESPONSE: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who guides Iowa’s Complete Count Committee, is urging Iowans to “finish strong” in filling out the 2020 U.S. Census before the deadline for the latest population tabulations.
Iowa stands in sixth place nationally in self-response via online, mail or telephone to the decennial census at 69.1 percent. Minnesota is tops at 73.1 percent, followed by Wisconsin, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan and Iowa.
For a time, it appeared that Congress would push back the census data collection deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t happen. and the deadline remains Sept. 30, with Congress to receive the final numbers by Dec. 31.
Mandated by the Constitution, the decennial census is used to determine how many seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives. Iowa is expected to retain its four congressional seats. The number also is used to apportion funding for numerous federal programs. In Iowa, that’s about $9 billion in federal funds channeled through various programs, including food stamps and housing programs, according to state officials.
During Wednesday’s committee meeting, officials said census workers are in the midst of a door-knocking data collection effort that began Aug. 9.
POLL WORKER PROTECTION: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Wednesday state officials are distributing personal protective equipment and more than $2 million in funds to Iowa counties to use for the Nov. 3 general election.
Included in the PPE distribution are face shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distancing markers for use at the polls on Election Day.
Additionally, more than $2 million from the CARES Act will be made available to counties.
“Making sure Iowans can safely cast their ballot is vital. It is your choice whether you want to vote absentee or at the polls,” Pate said in a statement.
“Polls will be open on Nov. 3. We are providing the materials necessary to protect voters and poll workers and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”
The CARES Act funds that will be distributed to each county include a base amount of $5,000, along with an additional $850 for each precinct, he said.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office plans to mail all active registered voters an absentee ballot request form near the end of August. For more information about voting in Iowa, visit voterready.iowa.gov.
