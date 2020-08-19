Capitol Digest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday:

IOWA CENSUS RESPONSE: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who guides Iowa’s Complete Count Committee, is urging Iowans to “finish strong” in filling out the 2020 U.S. Census before the deadline for the latest population tabulations.

Iowa stands in sixth place nationally in self-response via online, mail or telephone to the decennial census at 69.1 percent. Minnesota is tops at 73.1 percent, followed by Wisconsin, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan and Iowa.

For a time, it appeared that Congress would push back the census data collection deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t happen. and the deadline remains Sept. 30, with Congress to receive the final numbers by Dec. 31.

Mandated by the Constitution, the decennial census is used to determine how many seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives. Iowa is expected to retain its four congressional seats. The number also is used to apportion funding for numerous federal programs. In Iowa, that’s about $9 billion in federal funds channeled through various programs, including food stamps and housing programs, according to state officials.