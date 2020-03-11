CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: Iowa senators voted Tuesday to confirm three of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointees to key state posts.
Senators voted 44-4 to approve Annette Dunn as the state’s chief information officer, a post she has held for six months; Elizabeth Johnson as director of the state Civil Rights Commission and former state legislator Helen Miller as chairwoman of the Iowa Board of Parole.
Dunn’s appointment drew questions following a Gazette investigation that revealed the state signed a $50 million contract with Workday, a California-based company, through a for-profit procurement organization from Texas instead of using in-state competitive bidding. The contract was signed after Reynolds’ chief of staff, Jake Ketzner, left her office and became a lobbyist for Workday.
Two Senate Democrats formally requested an oversight meeting to investigate circumstances surrounding the process. But Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, downplayed Dunn’s involvement in calling her competent and qualified for her state job.
LAND DONATIONS: More than 3,800 acres of Iowa land in 24 counties with an estimated value of nearly $4.8 million has been permanently protected through donations for conservation.
The donors — individuals and conservation groups — associated with more than 30 donations of land or land value will be recognized during a ceremony from 11:15 a.m. to noon March 25 at the State Capitol in Des Moines. Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to attend.
Landowners who are in attendance will be honored individually for their donation. For more information about individual donations, visit the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/landdonors.
SUMMER HIRING: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hiring seasonal park aides to work in the following state parks this summer:
Black Hawk, Lake View; Brushy Creek and Dolliver Memorial, Lehigh; Clear Lake, Clear Lake; Elk Rock, Knoxville; George Wyth, Waterloo; Green Valley, Creston; Gull Point, Milford; Lacey Keosauqua, Keosauqua; Lake Ahquabi, Indianola; Lake Wapello, Drakesville; Loess Hills State Forest, Pisgah; Pleasant Creek, Palo; Prairie Rose, Harlan; Springbrook, Guthrie Center; Union Grove, Gladbrook; Viking Lake, Stanton; Wapsipinicon, Anamosa; and Wilson Island, Missouri Valley.
The deadline to apply is April 8.
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Employment?utm_medium=email & utm_source=govdelivery.
LIMITED IMMUNITY: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee approved legislation Tuesday that would grant limited immunity for certain alcohol-related criminal offenses for people who in good faith seek emergency assistance for themselves or another person because of an alcohol overdose.
Under House File 684, if a person seeking assistance is younger than 21, the individual would not be prosecuted for public intoxication, possession of alcohol under the legal age, or use of a driver’s license by an underage person to obtain alcohol. The bill, which won House approval 95-3, says the reporting person must provide their name and contact information to medical or law enforcement personnel, remain on the scene until assistance arrives and cooperate with medical and law enforcement personnel.
The bill also provides immunity to the person for whom emergency assistance was sought.
During Tuesday’s subcommittee discussion, it appeared that a person of legal age who illegally supplied alcohol to a minor still could face charges since the bill does not apply to anyone 21 or older. HF 684 is similar to a bill the Legislature approved previously to grant one-time limited immunity under Iowa’s “good Samaritan” law in cases of drug overdoses. The bill prohibits the regents’ universities from imposing certain disciplinary sanctions against a student for the possession or consumption of alcohol if the student is immune from prosecution under the House bill.
COVID-19 PRICE GOUGING: Iowans should look out for price gouging and other scams related to the COVID-19 virus, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warned Tuesday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a state of disaster emergency for the entire state, which triggers the state’s price-gouging rule.
“Price gouging is substantially raising prices for needed goods or services,” Miller said. “This is illegal and is something our office will pursue.”
The rule, which applies during the emergency declaration and “subsequent recovery period” up to six months, recognizes that prices may be higher because sellers also often incur increased costs.
The Attorney General’s Office has been in contact with Amazon, where high prices for hand sanitizer, protective masks and other products have been reported. Amazon says it has removed several products and high-priced offers and suspended the accounts of third-party sellers who have engaged in price gouging.
The Attorney General’s Office also advises consumers to be wary of scammers who prey upon fear over coronavirus in other ways, including selling bogus products and engaging in scams related to phishing, charity solicitations and investment offers.
SENATE PRESIDENT TO RETIRE: Iowa Senate President Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican, on Tuesday announced his retirement from the Iowa Senate at the end of his second term.
Schneider said he was “incredibly proud” of the GOP agenda enacted since Republicans took full control of the Statehouse in 2017. But he noted his legislative work required him to balance a full-time career, and he thought “the time is right for me to shift my focus to my career and family.”
Schneider was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016. He was named Senate president by his colleagues in 2018 and was re-elected in January 2019 to a full two-year term in that post.
Schneider, who was a West Des Moines City Council member for five years, has been legal counsel for Principal Financial Group since 2007.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith called Schneider’s announcement “a telltale sign of the GOP’s 2020 election nightmare,” noting that he joins former House leaders Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, and Chris Hagenow and six other GOP senators not seeking re-election.
Smith, a Marshalltown representative, said legislative Republicans are “running toward the exit to avoid their defeat at the ballot. Iowa Republicans have read the tea leaves — they know that voters will hold them accountable in November.”
— Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau