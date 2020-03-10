CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative, Capitol and state government news items of interest from Monday:
LOCAL CONTROL: Senators had a partisan shootout Monday over the Iowa House approved legislation prohibiting local governments from enforcing restrictions that exceed state law on carrying weapons on school grounds, courthouse property and businesses.
Under House File 2502, which cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee, the state preemption law would be expanded to say local governments could restrict people from carrying weapons only if they screen people at the entrance or had an armed guard.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said the bill would carry a heavy price tag for local governments at a time when majority GOP senators say they favor property tax relief. He contended the bill was aimed squarely at Des Moines and large, Democratic-friendly metro areas.
But Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, argued there was no cost to protecting individual freedoms, and Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, called it “common sense” legislation.
Meanwhile Monday, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund unveiled a new digital ad that criticizes Iowa Republicans for fast-tracking legislation the group said would harshly punish local elected officials for taking action on gun violence and effectively force public buildings to allow guns.
The ad, “Do Your Job,” will be incorporated into Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s $250,000 digital advertising effort in Iowa to put legislators “on notice” and pressure them to pass gun safety legislation this session, according to the group. The digital ad will target voters statewide, with a focus on suburban women. View the ad at https://everytown.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Iowa_p2v1.mp4
FELON VOTING RIGHTS IN HOUSE: House Republicans indicated Monday they expect a Senate-passed plan establishing some restrictions if Iowa voters decide to automatically restore felon voting rights could see House Judiciary Committee action by midweek and be eligible for floor debate as early as the following week.
The bill advanced out of subcommittee Monday on a 2-1 vote.
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said he has no plans in changing a bill passed by the Iowa Senate last week that insisted any automatic restoration must include restitution payment.
“I do believe victims should be made whole or as whole as possible before someone gets their rights back to vote,” said Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee,
But Rep. Mary Wolfe, R-Clinton, said the bill faces constitutional problems by requiring restitution based on felons’ ability to pay. If Iowa voters eventually pass a constitutional amendment automatically grants felons the right to vote when they’re paroled, this bill would kick in.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled last week a willingness to sign legislation that would require felons to fully pay any court-ordered debts to victims before having their voting rights restored. At present, Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored.
ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OF CENSUS SCAMS: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning Iowans not to be a victim of U.S. census scams.
For the first time Iowans can choose to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail. An invitation should arrive in the mail before Census Day, April 1. But along with the legitimate government census, AG officials predict Iowans will see scams, fraud, rumors and requests for personal information via emails and calls. Impostor scams were the second-most-common type of complaint reported to the AG’s consumer protection division in 2019, and the No. 1 complaint reported by Iowans ages 60 and older.
Iowans are being advised that the U.S. Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request participation in the census or direct people website. Neither will census officials ask for a Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers; request money or donations; threaten jail time or arrest for failing to participate; or ask for someone’s citizenship status.
To see questions that will be asked, go to the Census website. If you suspect fraud, call 1-(800) 923-8282 to speak with a local U.S. Census Bureau representative.
AUDITOR WARNS ABOUT FAKE EMAILS: State Auditor Rob Sand is advising governmental entities to be wary of fail emails seeking to redirect employee direct deposits.
Sand issued an alert Monday that “unknown parties” are attempting to fraudulently misdirect local governmental entities in Iowa into sending electronic payroll disbursements by posing as employees.
The attempts are similar to attempts described in an alert the state auditor issued in January, which described fake emails appearing to be from real vendors that requested changes to bank routing information used to pay the real vendors.
The latest emails to several local government entities “are not authentic,” Sand said. The misinformation involved in the bogus request is seeking to revise bank routing information which could result in payroll payments being misrouted and the authentic employee not being paid by way of future electronic payments.
As a safeguard, Sand advises representatives of all governmental entities to call employees to independently confirm instructions received electronically as well as taking other precautions.
TRAVEL GUIDE: The spring/summer edition of the Iowa Travel Guide is available for travelers who want to learn more about exploring Iowa.
The free 148-page guide can be ordered online at traveliowa.com, by phone at 1-(800) 345-IOWA, or can be picked up at any of Iowa’s 16 Welcome Centers.
An online version (https://www.pageturnpro.com/Business-Publications/94032-Trave-Iowa-2020/sdefault.html?utm_source=newsletter & utm_medium=email & utm_content=online%20version & utm_campaign=NEWS%3A2020SpringSummerTravelGuide) is available.
The guide showcases Iowa’s authentic and unexpected destinations, minor league ballparks, outdoor adventures, loop bike trails, souvenir ideas, farm-to-table dining experiences, music festivals and the state parks centennial.
Campgrounds and cabin listings are included.
The cover of the guide features Backbone State Park near Dundee. Dedicated in 1920, it’s Iowa’s oldest state park.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures, employs 70,200 people statewide and generates $517.5 million in state taxes.
The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.
LAKE BACTERIA MEETINGS: The state Department of Natural Resources will hold meetings soon for Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in lake environments for bacteria.
Public meetings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 18 in Lamoni, March 24 in Newton and April 1 in Clear Lake.
DNR officials note that multiple lakes throughout Iowa are on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of indicator bacteria. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, focuses on three lakes to show where the bacteria comes from and how these problems can be addressed.
This first phase of the document focuses on Nine Eagles Lake, Hickory Grove Lake and Clear Lake. More lakes will be added as additional information is collected and analyzed.
Anyone who cannot attend the public meeting can receive more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Environment/WaterQuality/WatershedImprovement/WatershedResearchData/WaterImprovementPlans/PublicMeetingsPlans.aspx.
After the public comment period ends April 20, DNR officials will forward a final Total Maximum Daily Load plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
— Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau