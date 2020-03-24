CAPITOL DIGEST

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DNR UPDATES: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the state’s hunting and fishing regulations are not affected by the current COVID-19 health emergency in Iowa, and the agency has no plans to eliminate seasons, relax regulations or change license prices.

DNR officials also said the caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen to the public after bat hibernation season on April 15. The popular caves are closed annually from Oct. 15 to April 15 to protect hibernating bats. Visitors have access to the rest of the park while the caves are closed.

DNR officials advise Iowans who are planning a trip to an Iowa state park to check the DNR’s State Park Alerts and Closures page at iowadnr.gov/parkclosures for information on any seasonal, construction or weather-related closures in Iowa state parks that may affect visitors.

NOTICE TO AVIATION INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS: Officials with the state Department of Transportation are advising fixed-base operators at Iowa airports to apply for state assistance now available to deal with negative economic impacts related to the COVID-19 epidemic hitting Iowa and the aviation industry.