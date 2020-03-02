CAPITOL DIGEST

Before passing SF 155, both chambers amended it to make it effective upon the signature of the governor and to expand the definition of a salon or a barbershop to include such businesses that are readily movable.

The issue was highlighted by William Burt of Waterloo, who created a mobile barbershop he calls Kut Kings. Burt, who was a guest of Gov. Kim Reynolds for her Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol in January, was present in the House and Senate galleries when the legislation was approved.

NAIG PLEASED WITH TRADE MISSION: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he thinks it’s back to business as usual with Mexico now that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is signed.

Naig recently led a trade mission delegation to Mexico coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority that focused on increasing exports of manufactured products and agriculture goods.

Naig, who also led a trade mission to Mexico in 2017, said previously there was uncertainty about trade relations, but now there’s more stability and predictability thanks to the signing of the USMCA trade agreement.