CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
LATEST POWERBALL WINNER: Correctionville resident Shane Saxen says he bought a Powerball ticket at a time he normally wouldn’t and ended up winning a $1 million prize.
“I usually wait until the jackpot’s up really high, and then I’ll buy a ticket,” Saxen told Iowa Lottery officials when he claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Clive. He made an exception this time and bought a ticket that came within one number of having a least at share of Saturday’s $80 million Powerball jackpot.
He matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize.
Saxen bought his easy-pick ticket at a convenience store and coffee shop in Correctionville for the Feb. 29 “leap day” drawing.
Saxen, 31, who works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, said he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement planning, and there likely will be a new set of wheels in his future.
Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-44-46-50-51 and Powerball was 13.
MOBILE BARBERS: The Iowa Legislature approved legislation to permit mobile barbershops under state law Monday. Senate File 155 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=%20SF%20155&ga=88) was approved 49-0 by the Senate and 92-0 by the House.
Before passing SF 155, both chambers amended it to make it effective upon the signature of the governor and to expand the definition of a salon or a barbershop to include such businesses that are readily movable.
The issue was highlighted by William Burt of Waterloo, who created a mobile barbershop he calls Kut Kings. Burt, who was a guest of Gov. Kim Reynolds for her Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol in January, was present in the House and Senate galleries when the legislation was approved.
NAIG PLEASED WITH TRADE MISSION: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he thinks it’s back to business as usual with Mexico now that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is signed.
Naig recently led a trade mission delegation to Mexico coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority that focused on increasing exports of manufactured products and agriculture goods.
Naig, who also led a trade mission to Mexico in 2017, said previously there was uncertainty about trade relations, but now there’s more stability and predictability thanks to the signing of the USMCA trade agreement.
“The optimism was most definitely there,” Naig said Monday. The Iowa ag secretary said one of the interesting parts of the trip was following the supply line from Monterrey north to the U.S. border at Laredo, Texas, to better understand the logistics and possible challenges that impede trade.
Iowa companies exported $2.1 billion in goods to Mexico in 2018.
Mexico is Iowa’s second-largest export destination and the leading export market for corn. In 2018, Iowa exported $547 million in corn to Mexico.
In addition, Mexico is the largest destination for animal feed and sugars.
Naig said he was “very optimistic” about the opportunities to sell more pork, beef and poultry, and continuing to have a strong grain market in Mexico.
BILL ON RIGHTS OF THE UNBORN ADVANCES: Legislation giving a fertilized egg the same legal rights and protections as a person advanced in a House Judiciary subcommittee.
SF 523 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF523) effectively would ban abortion in Iowa.
The bill creates penalties for intentionally and unintentionally causing the death of an “unborn person” without the consent of the pregnant person. It also creates penalties for intentional or unintentional injury to an “unborn person.”
Critics described the bill as part of a larger movement to ban abortion without exception.
Subcommittee members said they are looking at making changes to the bill because in some cases the penalties for death or injury to an “unborn person” would be greater than the same harm to a person after birth.
OVERSIGHT REQUEST: Two Democratic members of the Senate Government Oversight Committee are requesting a meeting to look into a Reynolds’ administration decision to implement Workday — a cloud-based software for payroll, budgeting and human resources management duties throughout state departments and agencies.
The senators have asked committee chairwoman Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, to convene a meeting as soon as possible given the pending confirmation vote for Annette Dunn as Gov. Kim Reynold’s choice as Iowa’s chief information officer.
Democratic committee members expressed concern the administration may have skirted the state’s competitive bidding process and committed taxpayers to nearly $50 million with no oversight or appropriation by the Legislature. The senators also are interested in the involvement of the governor’s former chief of staff in the Workday decision.
TOUGHER PENALTIES: The Iowa Senate voted 37-12 Monday to toughen the penalties for repeat offenses of eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.
At present, the crime is a serious misdemeanor. But Senate File 2275 would raise the penalties to an aggravated misdemeanor, a Class D felony or a Class C felony with a 10-year prison term depending on the circumstances and the speed involved.
Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said the tougher penalties are needed to curb the behavior. Opponents pointed to its $329,000 cost and disparate impact on minority offenders in questioning why enhanced penalties were needed for circumstances already covered in Iowa’s criminal code.
Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, questioned the bill’s deterrent effect and called it a “poorly thought-out” measure that would require the state to reduce prison staff by five correctional officers to make up the $329,000 cost if lawmakers don’t approve a new appropriation to cover the bill’s projected price tag.
The measure now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.
— Des Moines Bureau