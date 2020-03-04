CAPITOL DIGEST

SF 583 would establish alternative billing methods such as net billing and inflow-outflow billing, Carlson explained. The certainty of the study was the key to winning consensus of the interested parties.

Based on what he’s heard about the House version, Breitbach said that if solar doesn’t reach the 5 percent threshold, nonsolar consumers would be paying the entire cost of maintaining electric generation and transmission. That was one of the catalysts for the bill — utilities complained that solar users who generate less than 1 percent of the electricity consumed in Iowa don’t pay their share of that cost.

“I’ve heard both sides — the solar folks and the others — are OK with the language” of the House amendment, Breitbach said.

“I’ll take a look at it, but I kind of liked my bill,” he said.

LIMITED IMMUNITY: The Iowa House voted 95-3 to grant limited immunity for certain alcohol-related criminal offenses for people who in good faith seek emergency assistance for themselves or another person due to an alcohol overdose.

HF 684 is similar to one the Legislature approved previously to grant one-time limited immunity under Iowa’s “good Samaritan” law in cases of drug overdoses.