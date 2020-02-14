Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

FIRST FUNNEL APPROACHES: Legislators stepped up the pace of work Thursday in anticipation of next week’s first “funnel” deadline for non-money and policy bills to clear at least one committee of the House or Senate to remain eligible for consideration this session.

On a unanimous vote, the Senate Commerce Committee approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to expand broadband access in rural areas as a way to support high-tech jobs, precision agriculture, quality education, local economies and connectivity opportunities. SSB 3112 calls for $15 million in total funding to optimize the Broadband Grant Program and an increase in the state match for broadband projects with higher levels of speed and service.

However, committee members split along party lines as majority Republicans approved legislation that would create a criminal offense for defrauding a drug or alcohol test in a private-sector workplace. Proponents of SSB3023 expressed concern that synthetic urine or urine additives available online are being used to circumvent drug tests.

The bill would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.