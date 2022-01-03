CAPITOL DIGEST

Iowa Interactive Court Forms use a question-and-answer format to gather information, identify needed forms and complete the approved forms for users. For Divorcio sin Hijos, the interview and instructions for printing, signing and filing the forms with the court are in Spanish.

Each interview includes information in plain language and works on any smartphone, tablet or computer. Users can save their answers and complete the interview at a later time.

Future goals include translating other interactive forms and other materials on the website. The translated interactive forms are an example of Iowa's Judicial Branch commitment to improving access to justice.

The online interviews are available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

TELEPHONE EXCHANGE MAP: The Iowa Utilities Board and the Office of the Chief Information Officer have made available an interactive map depicting the boundaries of wireline incumbent local telephone exchanges — the local telephone companies that provide traditional voice service.