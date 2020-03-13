CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, March 12, 2020:
BUSINESS AS USUAL: Republican leaders in the House and Senate said Thursday there currently are no plans to change any policies regarding legislative activities or visitors at the Iowa Capitol building but that could change if health officials issue community-spread alerts for the coronavirus.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said leaders are consulting often with Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials within the state Department of Public Health regarding procedures and protocol at the Statehouse after other states have limited access and halted some activities.
Things could change quickly, though, if conditions warrant, he said.
“We’re obviously very nimble down here,” Whitver said. “As of right now, we don’t plan to make any drastic changes but this has been a very fluid situation.”
Health officials issued an advisory Thursday saying there is currently no known community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, and the Iowa Department of Public Health is not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings at this time.
“If there needs to be a response from the Legislature, we’re preparing ourselves to do that, but at the present time that’s not the request of us,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.
NEW STATE EDUCATION CHIEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she has appointed Ann Lebo to lead the Iowa Department of Education, effective Friday. Lebo served as the executive director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners since 2016.
Previously, Lebo was a secondary principal in Grundy Center, an adjunct faculty member in education and leadership at Waldorf University, and serves as Iowa’s chief talent officer for the Council of Chief State School Officers.
“Having served as an instructor, school administrator, Iowa Board of Educational Examiners executive director and on the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, among other roles, Dr. Ann Lebo has a broad depth of experience in Iowa’s education system,” the governor said in making the announcement.
Lebo was an athletic coach and English instructor at the secondary and postsecondary levels for 17 years and worked in the private sector for five years. Lebo also served on the statewide Teacher Leadership and Compensation Task Force in 2012 and was appointed to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council in 2017.
“I am grateful to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state of Iowa and our greatest gift to the future, which is our schools,” Lebo said in a statement.
The state post became available after current director, Ryan Wise, accepted a new position as dean of the School of Education at Drake University.
Lebo’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
LIVESTREAM: The House Government Oversight hearing on the Glenwood Resource Centers will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. March 16.
Committee members want information from Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia on the investigation being conducted by the federal Department of Justice into allegations that the former Glenwood superintendent was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients.
Committee members will be the only ones who have an opportunity to ask questions.
GOVERNOR SIGNS SCHOOL AID LAW: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed in law legislation which provides $85.5 million in new state funding for regular program budgets in the 2020-21 school year. The funding for 327 public school districts contained in SF 2142 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF2142 comes at a critical time for school officials looking to finalize their budgets for the coming school year.
Additionally, schools will receive $7.7 million for transportation equity and $5.9 million for per pupil equity with SF 2164, which has already been approved and signed into law.
Iowa’s total investment for K-12 education is more than $3.3 billion for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, with nearly $100 million in new money.
The school aid legislation was one of 15 bills the governor signed into law on Thursday.
https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF2142Record use of Iowa’s businesses research tax credit in 2019 cost taxpayers $78.4 million, with $53.5 million of that going out as checks to companies that paid no income tax, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue’s annual report on the Research Activities Credit.
Issued Thursday, it marked the 10th full-year report since lawmakers required the disclosure.
The cost of the credit has risen 62 percent in 10 years, with very large businesses taking 78 percent of the benefit, $60.8 million, in 2019, according to Iowa Policy Project.
The report showed both tax credit claims and so-called “refunds” — checks for the value of tax credits not needed to meet tax obligations — hit record levels for corporations: $55.8 million in claims and $46.6 million in refund checks.
Rockwell Collins, Deere and associated businesses accounted for $23.4 million, or 30 percent of all claims.
Very large companies, with more than $500,000 in claims, accounted for 78 percent of the cost of the credit, and 81 percent of the “refunds.”
The Research Activities Credit and a supplemental credit are refundable, which means companies receive a payment from the state for the amount of their credits above what they need to reduce or eliminate taxes.
