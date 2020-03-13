CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, March 12, 2020:

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Republican leaders in the House and Senate said Thursday there currently are no plans to change any policies regarding legislative activities or visitors at the Iowa Capitol building but that could change if health officials issue community-spread alerts for the coronavirus.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said leaders are consulting often with Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials within the state Department of Public Health regarding procedures and protocol at the Statehouse after other states have limited access and halted some activities.

Things could change quickly, though, if conditions warrant, he said.

“We’re obviously very nimble down here,” Whitver said. “As of right now, we don’t plan to make any drastic changes but this has been a very fluid situation.”

Health officials issued an advisory Thursday saying there is currently no known community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, and the Iowa Department of Public Health is not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings at this time.