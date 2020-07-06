CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
UI PHYSICIANS REPAID: Members of the State Appeal Board agreed 3-0 on Monday to pay back to University of Iowa Physicians the $5.3 million it spent on settlements above a $9 million annual limit outlined in a cooperative agreement created to protect and defend UI Health Care employees from medical malpractice claims.
UI Physicians surpassed the $9 million cap on settlement payments and attorney fees for the first time since the state-UI cooperative program began decades ago. A dozen settlements involving the UI physicians group over the last budget year totaled $13.1 million, plus $1.2 million in attorney fees, totaling $14.3 million in payouts for the year, according to State Appeal Board documents.
Although the state is willing to pay back UI Physicians for the overage this year, Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson on Monday said the state has amended its agreement with UI for the new budget year to — among other things — make UI Physicians responsible for its attorney fees and expenses. “We’ve negotiated enhanced limits and a new process going forward, which we think will save the state some risk and some money as well,” Thompson said.
FRAUD FIGHTERS: State insurance officials are offering Iowa seniors information on combating fraudulent solicitations or offers.
Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said Monday his division is offering an Iowa Fraud Fighters — Shield Your Savings public education webinar series this month.
“Fraudsters target seniors because they know these hardworking Iowans have saved for their retirements and that is where the money is,” Ommen said. “Being a victim is not a weakness; these perpetrators are professional con artists who have scammed the most sophisticated of investors.”
A True Link report on elder financial abuse estimated 1 in 3 Americans ages 65 and older were affected by financial abuse over a five-year period, with seniors losing $36.5 billion each year to financial exploitation, criminal fraud and caregiver abuse, Ommen said.
Each webinar will feature a video of Martha-Jo Ennis, a retired schoolteacher from Marion who lost her retirement savings and the money she invested from the sale of her family farm — totaling more than $1 million — to a Ponzi scheme.
The webinar series will educate and empower Iowans to combat and report investment, consumer and insurance fraud, including Medicare fraud.
To RSVP for a webinar, fill out the online form at iowafraudfighters.gov at least 24 hours in advance of the webinar. Each webinar will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and will feature a video, short presentation and a moderated panel with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.
STATE AWARDS: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority have awarded nearly $22 million for historic preservation projects across the state.
IEDA has registered 15 projects to receive state Historic Preservation tax credits, including the communities of Brooklyn, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Indianola, Muscatine, Red Oak, Sioux City, Toledo and Waterloo.
State officials said they received 23 applications requesting $33 million in tax credits for the nearly $22 million available in this registration round. According to IEDA, projects are scored based on readiness, financing, local support and participation.
The Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program provides a state income tax credit to projects for rehabilitation of historic buildings. The program promotes the retention of unique, character-defining buildings and building features that contribute to a community and neighborhood. Rehabilitation must meet the federal Department of Interior standards.
A list of awards can be found at iowaeda.com/userdocs/hptc-awards-july2020.pdf.
FOOD AID PLAN: The Iowa Department of Human Services announced a plan Monday to distribute nearly $76.3 million in food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa families.
The aid goes to households with children in pre-K through grade 12 who lost access to free and reduced-price school meals because of pandemic-related school closures in the spring.
There are two ways the 247,785 eligible children will receive their $307.80 in food assistance benefits:
If their household received food assistance benefits anytime in April, May or June, the benefits for an estimated 94,354 children will be put on their EBT card on July 15.
The remaining 153,431 nonfood-assistance children will receive P-EBT cards in the mail between July 14 and July 21, officials say.
A comprehensive FAQ document in English and Spanish, including eligibility information, and images of the card and envelope, are available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/P-EBT?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau
