Cfficials cut prison, jail numbers; Iowa virus cases hit 105

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have been taking steps to cut the number of inmates in Iowa's prisons and jails amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Monday that the confirmed state total has hit 105 cases with the addition of 15 more reported in nine counties. Sunday's figure was 90.

The disease caused by the new coronavirus has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail, officials told The Des Moines Register. But it poses a particular menace to overcrowded facilities, ACLU spokeswoman Veronica Fowler said.

“There is no ability to self-distance. Meanwhile, people are coming into the jail all the time people are coming in, coming out. You really have just a tinderbox for COVID-19 to spread rapidly," Fowler said.

The Iowa Corrections Department is expediting the placement of about 700 prisoners who are approved for parole or work release, according to spokesman Cord Overton.