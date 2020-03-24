Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Jacqueline Rambert, 26, was sentenced Friday in Davenport, court records said. She'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas.

Rambert also had agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson. He was convicted Feb. 13 of first-degree murder and other crimes. The 28-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Henderson and Rambert were charged with child endangerment for failing to seek prompt medical attention for the boy, authorities have said.