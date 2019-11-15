CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A former student and his wife are donating $10 million to the University of Northern Iowa.
University President Mark Nook said Thursday the gift from David and Karen Takes will support a variety of programs and projects. For example, some money will go to an endowment that supports business students interested in gaining international experiences. Some will go to support an endowment that supports the university’s mascots and those students who lead the mascot program at the Cedar Falls campus.
Nook also says the donation will benefit critical future capital projects.
David Takes is president and CEO of Doerfer Cos., a manufacturing company that markets its products to aerospace, automotive, electronics, health care and energy customers.
