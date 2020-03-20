Davenport man charged with sexually assaulting woman in 2011

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man was arrested after his DNA matched samples collected after a 2011 sexual assault reported in rural eastern Iowa, authorities said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Delaware County court records say Zachary Broders, 33, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say a woman reported in July 2011 that she was assaulted by a man who gave her a ride to rural Ryan. Rape kit DNA samples collected then matched a DNA sample from Broders, who had been arrested elsewhere, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0