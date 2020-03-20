Davenport man charged with sexually assaulting woman in 2011
Davenport man charged with sexually assaulting woman in 2011

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man was arrested after his DNA matched samples collected after a 2011 sexual assault reported in rural eastern Iowa, authorities said.

Delaware County court records say Zachary Broders, 33, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say a woman reported in July 2011 that she was assaulted by a man who gave her a ride to rural Ryan. Rape kit DNA samples collected then matched a DNA sample from Broders, who had been arrested elsewhere, authorities said.

