Ernst tells EPA director to ‘trash’ small refinery waivers

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has told the EPA administrator to “just trash” 52 small refinery waivers under consideration by the agency because they could have a devastating impact on Iowa’s renewable fuels industry.

Although Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is upholding the letter of the law, Ernst said allowing petroleum refiners to be exempted from the Renewable Fuel Standard would not be in the spirit of the law.

“When I cornered Wheeler (Wednesday), I said those petitions, you shouldn’t even be taking petitions” from the oil refiners, Ernst told reporters Thursday. “I used the exact words: I said they should be thrown in the garbage can.”

Ernst, who has been a supporter of Iowa’s biofuels industry and a vocal critic of the waivers that exempt refineries from RFS requirements, has been challenged to call for Wheeler’s resignation by Theresa Greenfield, her Democratic opponent in the fall election.

“I have called months and months ago. I called on him to resign if he wasn’t upholding the RFS,” Ernst said.

The RFS requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels,