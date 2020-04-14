Ernst warns of scams during cornavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Joni Ernst urged older Iowans to be wary of the increased number of scams circulating because of the novel coronavirus and also to reach out to the Area Agencies on Aging if they have questions or need help.

The Iowa Republican held a virtual town hall about Medicare on Tuesday with Joe Sample, executive director of Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and Dwane McFerrin, with the National Association of Health Underwriters.

Sample warned Iowans not to give out any personal information to anyone they don’t know or trust.

“There are illegal robocalls, which are phone calls from numbers you may or may not know, and everything can be pitched from low-priced health insurance to work-from-home schemes,” he said. “Avoid giving personal information on those types of calls.”

Iowans, who are expecting to receive federal stimulus checks, do not have to give out any information to receive these checks, Sample said. The federal government has all the information it needs to process checks and get them to Americans, he said.

“You may be getting calls or emails asking for personal bank information or asking you to provide a fee to get your check faster. This is a scam,” Sample said.