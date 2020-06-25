Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Other meat companies including Smithfield Foods and JBS USA and retailers such as Amazon and Walmart have been sued by the families of workers who died from coronavirus. But the lawsuit filed Thursday against Tyson may be the first involving multiple victims at one workplace during the pandemic, according to news reports.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law shielding businesses and health care providers from legal claims from people exposed to the virus, retroactive to Jan. 1. But the law has exceptions for injuries that result in hospitalization and death, and appears unlikely to block the case from moving forward.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the estates of employees Sedika Buljic, 58, who died on April 18; Reberiano Garcia, 60, who died on April 23; and Jose Ayala, Jr., 44, who died on May 25. Waterloo attorneys Tom Frerichs and John Rausch and the Spence Law Firm in Wyoming are representing the families.

At least two other Waterloo workers have died after contracting the virus, which infected more than 1,000 of the plant's 2,800 workers and has devastated the broader community.