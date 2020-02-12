Former staff claims Iowa center exploited disabled patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The lawsuit claims he was hired, in part, due to his personal relationship with Shults, to whom Rea directly reported.

The plaintiffs allege he made significant changes in the management to cut costs and guide the facility toward becoming research focused, including sexual arousal research.

The facility, which cares for about 200 patients, had been investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2004 and was required under a settlement with the federal government to provide a safe and humane environment, not to use prone restraints and to limit the use of any physical restraints. The facility also was required to obtain informed consent from guardians for residents, to make use of interdisciplinary treatment and care teams and to prepare written policies and procedures to ensure the use of recognized standards of medical care. The facility came into compliance in April 2010.

The lawsuit alleges Rea's goal was to transform Glenwood "from a facility focused on patient care, into a research facility to further Defendant Rea's longstanding interest in clinical research involving sexual arousal and sexual deviancy, among other things." The suit claims patients were used as "guinea pigs' in experiments.

The lawsuit does not specify how many residents were involved.