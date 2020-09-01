Grassley confident that those who qualify will get federal derecho aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not a matter of if, but when federal assistance will be available for Iowans who suffered damage in the Aug. 10 derecho, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday.

Some of the counties affected by the hurricane-force winds will qualify for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to homes and property when detailed surveys are completed, Grassley said.

“When the dollars actually arrive, I don’t know,” Grassley told reporters, “but there’s no question about the dollars arriving for individuals or for cities or for whatever the law allows. If you qualify, you’re going to get the help.”

According to initial estimates, Iowa sustained at least $4 billion in damage from the derecho. That included at least 8,273 homes destroyed or with major damage at an estimated cost of $82.7 million; $23.6 million in estimated damage to public infrastructure; $21.6 million in costs associated with removal and disposal of storm debris; and about $100 million in damage to private utilities. The remainder, $3.77 billion, was damage to crops in the 36 hardest-hit counties.