Grassley defends protests, calls death of George Floyd ‘unconscionable’

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley defended peaceful protest, but is withholding judgment on legislation that would create uniform standards for police practices.

The nation is facing three crises at the moment, Grassley said Wednesday, including the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy, and civil unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody last week.

The best way to address the first two challenges is to turn around the economy and get the virus under control, Grassley said.

“But we don’t want to forget the civil liberties of our Americans that were violated probably by more than just George Floyd’s death,” Grassley said. “Every American deserves to be treated with compassion and respect. It’s those values that will help our country.”

Referring to demonstrations in Washington and cities across the nation, Grassley said he supports peaceful protests, but doesn’t believe people who want to “take advantage of peaceful protests for their own looting and burning and whatever goals they have” should be tolerated.