Grassley, Ernst use Iowa as example for police reform

DES MOINES — Iowa’s U.S. senators are holding up the state Legislature’s unanimous approval of police reform legislation as an example for Congress.

Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have been praising Iowa lawmakers for their quick and decisive actions last week to enact a package of reforms advanced by black members of the Legislature. Both senators are former Iowa legislators — Grassley in the House and Ernst in the Senate.

The unanimous passage of the legislation was “very, very good news,” Grassley told reporters this week.

“Washington can learn a heck of a lot by the bipartisan approach that Iowa will use in solving these pressing issues connected with the police,” he said about the Iowa law that was simultaneously and unanimously approved in the House and Senate on June 11 before being signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds the following day.

“If the Iowa Legislature can do this with unanimity, surely Congress can get it done,” Grassley said.

Ernst called the unanimous passage of the law “pretty darned remarkable,” adding that although members of Congress may find areas of disagreement, “let’s find a path forward, let’s find a way and let’s see if we can come together and have a unanimous decision in this body.”