Grassley expects next round of economic stimulus to include jobless benefits

Also, some Paycheck Protection Program funds were not spent. He expects that to be re-appropriated “or put to some other use.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed $1 trillion to replace revenues state and local governments have lost during the pandemic.

Grassley didn’t rule out more assistance, but said Congress needs to know how the assistance already offered was spent and how much of it is unspent.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t give more money to state and local governments,” he said, adding that it might be a matter of giving them more flexibility in spending those funds.

Regarding unemployment, Grassley still is concerned that the combination of state and federal benefits has “reached the point where we’re paying people more not to work than to work.”

“And guess what, if you pay more not to work, what’s going to happen? People aren’t going to work,” he said.

“I didn’t mean to leave it that we wouldn’t be considering some sort of additional help for people beyond July 31, but it ought to take the form of things that encourage people to go back to work,” he said.