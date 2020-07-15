Greenfield calls for ACA expansion to address small-business owners’ top concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Drawing on her business experience from “bean walking to the boardroom,” Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield is calling for more government help for small businesses.

Her “Small Towns, Bigger Paychecks” plan is an economic agenda “that actually puts Iowa’s small businesses, workers and farmers first.”

Greenfield, who is challenging Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, listened Tuesday night to stories from a handful of Iowa small businesses and talked about the additional challenges they face because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And today, we know that COVID-19 has played huge havoc with our businesses. So many are being closed just to protect our public health,” she said.

Greenfield, president of an eight-employee development company in Des Moines, said about half of Iowa’s small businesses have just enough funds to cover one month of typical expenses.

“Washington needs to do more to help our small businesses,” she told about 30 people who participated in a virtual campaign event.