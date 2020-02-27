Groups launch seven-figure campaign targeting Ernst’s health care record

DES MOINES — Progressive groups have launched a seven-figure campaign to hold Republican Sen. Joni Ernst accountable for her record, which they say includes votes to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Among the activities will be a “Stouts and Stories” event March 12 at Lion Bridge Brewing Co. in Cedar Rapids hosted by Iowa Voices to empower Iowans to share their personal health care experiences.

“With the caucus behind us, we’ve seen a surge in interest from people all over the state to get involved on health care issues,” said Sue Dinsdale, executive director of Iowa Citizen Action Network and leader of the Lower Drug Prices Now Iowa coalition. “We’re planning events with small business owners, seniors, families and so many impacted people who want to speak out.”

Iowa Voices has purchased billboards in Waverly, Ottumwa and Marshalltown. The group also launched a television ad that highlights the story of a military veteran and his wife, who battled cancer — a couple of courageous Iowans “who are disappointed in Sen. Ernst’s consistent attacks on their health care plans,” said Emily Holley, executive director of Iowa Voices.

Along with her support for “junk plans,” Holley said, “Ernst seems to be more interested in protecting special interests instead of Iowans.”