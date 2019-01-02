U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren from deep blue Massachusetts will take her 2020 presidential exploratory campaign this weekend to western Iowa, where the latest election results suggest the region’s deep red politics may be fading.
And she made key political hires in Iowa on Wednesday, signaling her intention to mount a strong campaign in the lead-off caucus state.
On the second-term senator’s first visit to Iowa since a 2014 campaign appearance with then-U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley, she is set for a Friday visit to Council Bluffs and Saturday visits to Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines.
Other than Des Moines, those are areas President Donald Trump carried handily in 2016. His margins in Pottawattamie, Woodbury and Buena Vista counties were 22, 20 and 25 percentage points.
However, in 2018, Republican U.S. Rep. David Young carried Pottawattamie County where Council Bluffs is located by only 49 to 48 percent, losing the district overall to Democrat Cindy Axne.
And Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King carried Buena Vista County (Storm Lake) 49 to 48 percent, but lost to Democrat J.D. Scholten 45 to 53 percent in Woodbury (Sioux City). King won the overall district.
Warren, who was the subject of a draft campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election, said in a four-minute video Dec. 31 that she’s running to restore the promise of America that “if you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to take care of yourself and the people you love.”
Her events will be open to the public and seats can be reserved at on her Facebook page under events, at facebook.com/pg/ElizabethWarren/events.
Her schedule includes:
Friday: McCoy’s Bar Patio and Grill, Council Bluffs, doors open at 5 p.m., event at 6 p.m.
Saturday: Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, doors open at 8:30 a.m., event at 9:30 a.m.; Our Place Community Center, Storm Lake, doors open at 11:45 a.m., event at 12:45 p.m.; and Curate events center, 322 Court Ave, Des Moines, doors open at 5:30 p.m., event at 6:30 p.m.
Warren also announced Wednesday that she has hired Brendan Summers, who managed the 2016 Iowa caucus campaign for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Emily Parcell, whose past campaign roles include political director for Barack Obama's winning 2008 Iowa caucus campaign.
Perhaps more noteworthy, Warren also snapped up operatives fresh off victories in November's midterm elections who had been wooed by other prospective presidential candidates.
Warren hired Kane Miller, who managed Democrat Abby Finkenauer's winning campaign over GOP U.S. Rep. Rod Blum in Iowa, and Janice Rottenberg, who led the Iowa Democratic Party's coordinated campaign and was credited with helping the party win two GOP-held U.S. House seats and gain ground in the state legislature.
Addressing reporters in Boston on Wednesday, Warren said she hoped the trip to Iowa would be a "conversation."
She said campaigning is about being able to "listen to people, to hear from people, to talk to people about the things that matter most in their lives."
A better-than-expected finish in Iowa could position Warren well in New Hampshire, where she would be expected to perform well as a neighbor to the first-in-the-nation primary state.
Warren, 69, is the first of the better-known national Democratic presidential prospects to announce an exploratory committee and set course for Iowa, marking the unofficial start in the campaign for the caucuses, scheduled for February 2020.
Her Monday video announcement sparked a polite response from President Donald Trump, a frequent sparring partner who has taunted her for her claim of Native American ancestry by calling her "Pocahontas."
"We'll see how she does. I wish her well," Trump said. "I hope she does well. I'd love to run against her."
