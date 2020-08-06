Incumbents lead U.S. races, Republicans ahead in open-seat contests

DES MOINES – Iowa’s freshman congresswomen are leading their races for reelection while Republicans are ahead in open-seat races in the other two Iowa United States House districts.
First District Rep. Abby Finkenauer has a 10-point lead over Republican challenger, state Rep. Ashley Hinson, in poll results released Thursday morning by the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. The race stands at 51% for Finkenauer to 41% for Hinson among all registered voters, with 8% undecided.
In the 3rd, where Rep. Cindy Axne is in a rematch with former Rep. David Young, the Democrat is leading 48% to 42% — a wider margin than she won by two years ago.
“At the current stage of the race, voters seem willing to give both Democratic incumbents a second term,” said Patrick Murray, director of the institute.
The tightest battle appears to be Iowa’s 2nd District, where 14-year incumbent Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack is retiring. The 2nd was the only congressional seat Democrats held in the run-up to 2018. There, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart 47% to 44%, which is within the margin of error, with 8 % undecided, according to Monmouth.
“It looks like Republicans can breathe a sigh of relief in the 4th District with Steve King out of the picture,” Murray said. State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who defeated King in the June primary, is leading second-time Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten 54% to 34%.
In the 1st, Finkenauer has an 18 point edge — 57% to 39% — in the Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn and Winneshiek counties, which she won in 2018. The race is virtually tied — 43% Hinson and 42% Finkenauer — in the remaining 16 counties, which former GOP Rep. Rod Blum won by 9 points combined two years ago. Men favor Hinson over Finkenauer 46% to 44%. Women favor the incumbent 58% to 34%.
Miller-Meeks is running for a fourth time after losing to Loebsack in 2008 by 18 points, but coming within 5 points of defeating him in 2010 and 2014. She has a commanding 34-point lead — 61% to 27% — in the counties that Loebsack lost by a combined 14 points. Hart, a former state senator, has an 8-point edge — 50% to 42% — in the nine counties that Loebsack won by 23 points in 2018, including Johnson and Scott.
Men overwhelmingly back Miller-Meeks by 60% to 33%, while women prefer Hart by a 55% to 33% margin.
In a rematch of the 2018 contest that saw this district flip from Republican to Democrat, Axne has a small 48% to 42% lead over Young among registered voters. Axne has a 21-point lead in populous Polk County, which she won by 16 points in 2018. Young has a 14-point lead in the remainder of the district, which he won by 17 points two years ago. Men back Young by 49% to 41% for Axne, but women prefer the incumbent by a larger 57% to 34% margin.
The outlook for the 4th District race changed dramatically when long-time representative King lost the Republican primary to Feenstra. Scholten is hoping to improve on his narrow 3-point loss to King in 2018, however, the current poll results suggest otherwise. Feenstra has a commanding 54% to 34% lead over Scholten among registered voters, with 8% undecided.
Feenstra has amassed a 40 point advantage — 64% to 24% — in the remaining counties that King won by 17 points as a group two years ago. Scholten has a 7 point lead — 48% to 41% — in the six counties he won by 17 points in 2018, including Woodbury.
Feenstra leads among both men — 63% to 26% — and women — 47% to 42%.
The Monmouth University Poll of 1,665 Iowa registered voters was conducted by telephone and online from July 25 to Aug. 3. The margin of error ranges from 4.9% to 5.1% depending on the congressional district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!