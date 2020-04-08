Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday the state is expanding by $20 million its $4 million state grant assistance program that is aimed at helping small businesses that have been adversely affected by state orders to close temporarily as the coronavirus epidemic unfolds in Iowa.

Debi Durham, director of the state Economic Development Authority, said 503 grants were sent out Tuesday night totaling more than $10 million and will grow daily until the state hits the $24 million that is being distributed from the state’s economic emergency fund and EDA budget.

Durham said many of the first grant recipients were restaurants and other businesses hit by the first wave of closures ordered last week to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but more money will be distributed to many economic sectors that produced more than 14,000 applications seeking $148 million in eligible requests from struggling businesses.

“Currently leveraging state and federal assistance to provide much-needed relief to Iowa workers and businesses now to help get them through this challenging time until we are fully opened for business again,” the governor told a Wednesday news conference.