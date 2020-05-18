Iowa among leaders in response to 2020 census questionnaires

“The census impacts so much of everyday life, especially emergency situations like coronavirus,” Gregg said. “The delay gives us an opportunity to drive up Iowa’s initial response rate.”

Mandated by the Constitution, the decennial census is used to determine how many seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives. Iowa is expected to retain its four congressional seats. The number also is used to apportion funding for numerous federal programs.

In Iowa, that’s about $9 billion in federal funds channeled through various programs, including food stamps and housing programs, Gregg said.

While praising Iowans’ response, Maureen Schriner of the Census Bureau reminded the committee that the third of Iowans left to count will be the hardest to reach. Including them in the count will take the participation of census partners, such as cities and various non-governmental organizations.

The Census Bureau team presented a friendly competition for communities to increase their response rates. Cities of 5,000 people or fewer are challenged to get to a 100% response rate. The goal for communities of 5,001 to 50,000 is to top their 2010 response rate by 5%. And cities of 50,001 and more have a goal of simply topping their 2010 response rate.