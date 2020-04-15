Iowa blacks and Latinos bear lopsided coronavirus rates

“This is an essential infrastructure. This is about feeding not only Iowans but the world,” Reynolds said. “They know that they have a responsibility to take care of their employees. They, for the most part, are trying to be proactive in providing the right kind of protective gear, doing assessments on the front end, doing temperature scans.”

An additional 900 tests were sent Wednesday to Tyson Foods, she said.

It is publicly unknown just how many black and Latino Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Amy McCoy, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, declined to provide to The Gazette the raw numbers the state used to determine the percentages of Iowans, by race and ethnicity, who have been tested.

Without that data, it’s not possible to know for sure whether black and Latino Iowans are being tested at higher or lower rates than other Iowans.

“It’s high,” Dedric Doolin, president of Cedar Rapids’ NAACP chapter, said of the disproportionate positive results. “And it could be higher — because who is getting tested?”

‘Magnifying glass’