Iowa City director: Success of 'Working Man' is surreal

Now their routine has been shattered … well, almost. Because the next morning Allery packs his lunch, grabs his lunch bucket and walks back to the factory, much to the consternation of his neighbors, many of whom were his coworkers at the plastics plant.

Allery sneaks into the plant, and gives himself assignments: Cleaning machinery and sweeping up. The bewildered Iola doesn’t know what to ask or say to him when he takes off, just as he has hundreds of times before. He sits in the same chair at the same lunch table where he has had lunch for who-knows-how-many years.

Allery’s refusal to stop going to the plant becomes the gossip of the neighborhood. He pays no attention when neighbors holler out to him while he walks along.

One neighbor in particular takes note: Former coworker Walter (Billy Brown, television’s “How to Get Away with Murder”) decides to help Allery on his daily trek to the factory.

An initiative begins, bigger than either of the two men or, for that matter, the factory itself.