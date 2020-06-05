Iowa City director: Success of 'Working Man' is surreal

Iowa City director describes decade-long journey to 'Working Man'
Screenwriter/director Rob Jury, 50, of Iowa City, says the response to “Working Man” is surreal.
So are the dynamics of the movie that reflect the era of its release, Kismet-like coincidences in its making and the applause – much of it digital from appreciative viewers, including critics.
You couldn’t find a more humble filmmaker than Jury, who describes himself as a farm boy from Van Buren County who graduated from Harmony High School.
“It was kind of a high school in the middle of a cornfield,” he said.
He attended Iowa State University, then transferred to the University of Florida. He wanted to work in some respect in television or movies, and ended up interning in the television and film department at Universal.
He then moved to Los Angeles, where he met his future wife and where both his kids were born in the Glendale area.
He came back to Iowa after working and writing for studios out west. “But I had never seen anything I’d written get made,” he said.
For a time, he worked remotely as an editor for a magazine. His dad would stop by and bring a copy of the Fort Madison Democrat with him.
Jury’s mom had worked for the Sheaffer Pen factory, which closed, in Fort Madison. One day, Jury read in Democrat about some folks looking through the factory to see whether there could be a future enterprise in it.
“Wouldn’t it be funny, Dad, if they opened the doors to this old pen factory and found somebody working there?” Jury asked his father.
And the concept for a movie became a script.
“I knew no studio would buy it because it was such a small, independent idea,” he said.
The project was selected for the Film Independent Screenwriting & Directing Labs in Los Angeles, then found its way to a partner in Clark Peterson, producer of the Academy Award-winning film "Monster."
Over the course of 10 years, Jury worked on the script, and an “angel investor” told him to ahead and make his movie.
It was shot in 20 days, with one day spent in Joliet.
“We were lucky because we were able to do the film festival circuit a year ago,” Jury said. “For the filmmakers like me that were going to have their opportunity at festival this year, that was taken from them.” (The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down such gatherings.)
The small distributor for the film has limited ability. “They’re not a like a big studio that has an endless advertising budget and marketing budget,” Jury said. “They believed in the movie enough that we were going to have distribution (in theaters) in March, but limited.”
Then COVID-19 arrived.
“What’s happened because of COVID-19, of course, is all theatrical releases were cancelled. We were fortunate in that they were able to move up the on-demand date for us.
“Because we were suddenly on a much more even playing ground, a lot of critics reviewing out film,” he said.
Then the reviews started rolling in. “For me, I’ve been living with this for so long, it was almost impossible to look at this objectively,” he said.
“The whole thing has been surreal,” he said.
There are many challenges to doing a movie on a limited budget, Jury said. “One of the benefits, if you’re the director/writer/ producer, you’re deeply involved.”
He had final say in everybody who was cast. “I didn’t write for Peter (Gerety, the star, whom you might recognize from television’s “Ray Donovan” and “Sneaky Pete.”)
Talia Shire, who played Sylvester Stallone’s wife in “Rocky,” plays the lead character’s wife. She and Billy Brown, who plays Allery’s friend, were from New York/Los Angeles casting.
“Honestly, one of the main reasons I thought it was important to shoot in the Chicago area was, aside from those three leads, I knew we would be casting everybody locally.”
The actors were all great, he said. “Talia, with no ego, just came in ready to work.”
“We had a father/daughter editing team,” Jury said. “Our editing team was really unusual – maybe the only one like it, Richard and Morgan Halsey.
“Morgan, she and I sat together for hours on end in their editing suite, which is in their house in Los Angeles. Richard is listed as editorial consultant.
“Richard – he won the Oscar for editing ‘Rocky.’ He’s done tons of movies, a number of very well-known movies. Now 40-plus years later he’s working with Talia again.”
At one point Jury was struggling with a scene. “I knew I had overwritten it, and I didn’t know how to get out of it, how to fix it in editing. Richard comes in. Morgan plays it back. And at one certain point he said ‘Cut it. Right there.’
“It’s like a third of the way into the scene, and there’s a lot left,” Jury said. He thought “There’s no way. We’re losing so much,” he thought.
Then Richard Halsey said, “I’d stake my Oscar on it. “
Then Jury saw the reflection of the Oscar in the monitor. “And I thought ‘I should probably listen to this guy.’”
The film, too, reflects a deep meaning now than during the shoot: Millions of people are out of work, dealing with mental-health issues, and housebound. “There are strange correlations,” Jury said.
Near the end, Allery arrives at a factory in a sequence that, this very day, mirrors a theme of racial tension. “It’s so relevant,” Jury said.
Although the film isn’t in theaters, it’s available on streaming services. “This might be a situation if the dice rolls the right way for us, we might be able to get into some theaters. At this point that discussion is really only in theory.”
The movie was made for less than $1 million. “We feel like we accomplished a lot with a little,” he said. Part of its success was the location: A working factory.
Much of the movie was shot in Makray Manufacturing Co., Norridge, Ill. “Saturday through Wednesday was the working schedule,” Jury said. “Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we had to shoot in different parts of the factory while the factory workers were doing work in other parts.”
“Talk about life imitating art. The factory actually closed down in December,” Jury said.
“I’m very sad that the place has closed down. I would really like to get back in there before it’s completely shuttered for good,” Jury said.
In the meantime, Jury has a couple of finished scripts and is tweaking them. “One of them I like a lot; one of them I think needs work.
“During COVID-19, I wrote a new screenplay that’s a hot mess I can’t let anybody see."
“You can’t shoot anything. Investors are holding their breath a little bit to see how it’s all going to pan out.”