Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests

The Associated Press reported Monday that potentially thousands of positive coronavirus cases have been backdated due to an error in the state system. The problem appears to have artificially lowered many local positivity rates, independent researchers say.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, called the news a "gut punch" and called on the governor to fix the problem and explain what it means for current positivity rates.

"Without clear accountability and answers, Iowans don't know the risks and facts about COVID-19 in our state. We need Iowa officials to fix this problem and restore our confidence in data," Axne said.

The governor's office and Iowa Department of Public Health were silent on the problem for a second straight day, including its cause, scope and plans to fix it, despite promises that more information was forthcoming.

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, initially said information would be released Tuesday but said it would now be released Wednesday.

A department official previously said that a system error skewed the numbers involving people who tested positive after having earlier tested negative. Their new positive results were erroneously recorded as having happened when their original negative results were reported, often in March, April or May.