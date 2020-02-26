Iowa court cases go unresolved far longer than national standards

“We want to be in a position to offer everybody the ability to get timely justice,” Nuccio said later. “Is a one-day delay acceptable? Is a year delay acceptable?”

It’s up to Iowans to tell lawmakers what is acceptable, he said, and up to lawmakers to decide.

House Judicial Systems Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, doesn’t know what’s acceptable but said “it’s concerning that we have civil cases that are languishing out there for over a year.”

“I think it’s important that they’re able to accomplish what they need to in a timely manner,” said Worthan. “Most Iowans, I think, would agree that when I’ve got something that needs to be settled in court I don’t want to wait 14 months for it to get settled.”

Nuccio reported that in every category, the age of cases pending in Iowa courts exceeds national standards.

For felonies, the national standard is to have 2 percent or fewer of cases pending more than two months. In Iowa, it’s 19 percent.

For indictable misdemeanors, the national standard is not more than 10 percent pending for more than six months. In Iowa, 26 percent of such cases are older than six months.