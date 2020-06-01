Iowa Democrats add racial injustice issues to 2020 legislative agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Legislative Democrats said Monday they hope majority Republicans will focus on crafting a state budget, addressing the state’s COVID-19 needs and finding ways to deal with racial injustices in Iowa as lawmakers wind down their 2020 session this month.

“Now more than ever we need to stay away from partisan issues and focus on issues Iowans care about,” Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said during an online conference with reporters that she and House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, held two days before the Legislature is slated to return to the Capitol.

While budget and coronavirus issues have taken center stage, the Legislature’s two top Democrats called on Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority Republicans, who control the debate agenda, to take action on criminal justice reform once the “paused” 2020 session resumes Wednesday.

“The events that unfolded over the weekend show that Iowans want to advance equality and racial justice in our state,” Petersen told the online conference. “We will reach out to our Republican colleagues and the governor and see if they have the political will to make some significant changes. Iowans are clearly ready.”