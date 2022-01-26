Iowa feedlot opponents file ethics complaint against state senator

Zumbach said earlier this year that was “irrelevant.”

“When anyone from the state of Iowa calls you, we represent all of Iowa when we’re down here (Des Moines), not just our districts,” he said.

The complaint says Zumbach broke the Senate Code of Ethics, which says members should “strive to avoid both unethical and illegal conduct and the appearance of unethical and illegal conduct.”

Further, the code says:

“Whenever a senator appears before a governmental agency or board, the senator shall carefully avoid all conduct which might in any way lead members of the general public to conclude that the senator is using the senator’s official position to further the senator’s professional success or personal financial interest.”

The complaint does not allege Zumbach had any financial stake in the feedlot.

The group is asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate, including interviewing DNR and legislative staff, and, if a violation is found, to sanction Zumbach.

The committee is chaired by two Republicans, Sen. Carrie Koelker of Dyersville and Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

Zumbach has 10 days after receiving the complaint to respond if he wants to do so. Zumbach did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request for comment Wednesday.

