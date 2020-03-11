Iowa felon voting rights move step closer to ballot

However, Wolfe questioned the constitutionality about the language of SF 2348 and whether it clarified the current felon voting rights restoration or “is just going to perpetuate what is currently a lot of confusion and misunderstanding about who can or can’t vote.”

The constitutional question may be resolved before voters are asked to ratify the amendment, she said.

“As far as the lack of certainty,” Wolfe said, “I’ll be honest, it can’t be any worse than it is right now. It might make it a little bit better.”

Florida ruling

The constitutional issues that resulted in a federal court ruling against Florida’s discharge of sentence requirements shouldn’t be compared to Iowa’s, Kaufmann said. He expects the ruling — that restitution requirements similar to those in SF 2348 were unconstitutional — will be appealed.

He also pointed out that Florida voters did not define “discharge of sentence” when they approved a constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights.

In Iowa, the restoration is being defined in law “so voters will have the full context at the ballot box as opposed to after ratification.”