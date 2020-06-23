Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

Iowa OSHA Administrator Russell Perry said in a letter dated June 11 that his agency found "no violations of the Iowa occupational safety and health standards on the date of the inspection."

"You may have listed conditions on your complaint that were not within the scope of our jurisdiction or items did not exist during the inspection," he wrote to Rep. Ras Smith, a Waterloo Democrat who was among the complainants.

Smith, whose district includes the plant and provided the letter to AP, said Tuesday he was baffled by the decision. He said the agency appeared to be protecting the company and not its workers.

"If they didn't find anything, why did Tyson feel the need to shut down and make some improvements?" Smith said. "It seems as though Iowa OSHA is either complicit or refusing to do the right thing."

State Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Waterloo Democrat who also filed the complaint, said he was stunned.

"It's pretty clear that they couldn't find water if they were standing in a river," he said of Iowa OSHA.

Iowa's OSHA database also shows that the agency's recent inspections of Tyson pork processing plants in Columbus Junction and Perry have been closed without finding any violations.