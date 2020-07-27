Iowa has spent $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid

“As we move forward with recovery, I want to minimize the pandemic’s impact on employers so they can focus on growing and reinvesting in Iowa,” Reynolds said. The $490 million will ensure that the trust fund “remains healthy and in a position to weather any storm.”

States and the federal government work together to fund unemployment benefits. State trust funds rely on a per-employee tax that’s higher for companies that have laid off a lot of workers recently. The federal trust fund maxes out at $42 per employee per year for companies that pay state taxes on time in states with solvent trust funds. If the trust funds start to run out of money — as they are in several states — state and federal laws trigger increases.

Peter Fisher, research director for the Iowa Policy Project, is among the Democrats and left-leaning groups that say there are better uses for the money, such as direct assistance to workers and local governments, rental assistance and food banks, according to Stateline, a publication of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Reynolds is spending 40% of her $1.25 billion allocation “to keep employer insurance rates from going up in a couple of years” instead of using it to help schools prepare to reopen safely, fund county general assistance programs, or any of several other policy options.

More data on Iowa’s federal funds can be found at https://recovery-finance.iowa.gov/.

