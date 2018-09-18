The Iowa Supreme Court will determine whether the police practice of using minor infractions as a pretext for stopping drivers they suspect of more serious crimes violates the Iowa Constitution in a case civil liberty groups say has major implications for police racial profiling.
The state's high court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of Scottize Brown of Waterloo. Brown, who is black, was stopped by police in 2015 on suspicion of driving through a yellow light and having a burned out license plate light. The officer later acknowledged that he used those reasons to pull over the vehicle after running its license plate and learning the vehicle's owner had gang connections. He also acknowledged that he may not have noticed the license plate bulb was out until after the stop.
Brown, who was driving the vehicle but didn't own it, was arrested and later convicted of a second offense of driving while intoxicated.
In her appeal, Brown argues that her conviction and suspended yearlong jail sentence should be vacated because the officer's pretext for stopping her violates the state's constitutional prohibition against unreasonable search and seizure. In essence, Brown argues that because the officer didn't have probable cause to stop her on his gang suspicions, he created a reason.
A 1996 U.S. Supreme Court ruling found that such pretexts by police in traffic stops are not unconstitutional, and many states have adopted that model — a point Iowa's justices noted during arguments Tuesday. But Brown's attorney, Theresa Wilson, argued that Iowa reserves to right to follow and interpret its own constitution, which has identical language to the U.S. Constitution forbidding unreasonable searches and seizures. Wilson also noted that courts in other states — notably Washington, Delaware and New Mexico — have found that such pretext traffic stops are unconstitutional searches.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, NAACP and other groups filed what's known as a "friend of the court" brief arguing that the state's high court should set precedent to keep police from using pretexts in traffic stops. The groups argue that such stops allow police to racially profile drivers and point to other cases of pretext stops that have drawn national attention. Those include the fatal police shootings of Philando Castile in Minnesota and of Walter Scott in South Carolina. Both were killed by officers after they had been stopped for having broken taillights.
A brief filed by the Iowa County Attorneys Association dispelled those concerns and argued that ruling against pretext traffic stops "would have substantial effects on both the administration of criminal justice and the civil liabilities of county employees."
Some justices acknowledged concerns of racial profiling in their questioning Tuesday of both sides.
Chief Justice Mark Cady stated that racial disparity in arrests is a given.
"There seems to be a fear placed in the African-American community regarding policing tactics," he said. "Aren't these concerns?"
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Kelli Huser argued that the officer did not stop Brown based on her race, saying he couldn't even see who was in the vehicle.
"It was for the gang affiliation," Huser said. She also said that the concern about the use of pretext traffic stops for racial profiling should be argued under the Constitution's equal protection clause, not the prohibition against search and seizure.
The high court will rule on the appeal at a later date.
