Iowa House approves five child care assistance bills

DES MOINES — As part of a bipartisan commitment to address workforce issues, the Iowa House on Monday tackled a handful of proposals to increase the accessibility and affordability of child care.

Iowa faces a child care crisis, according to various lawmakers who spoke to five bills approved by lopsided votes in evening debate. They said 75 percent of Iowa children younger than 6 have all parents working, there is a shortfall of more than 361,000 child care slots, and Iowa has lost 42 percent of its child care providers over the last five years.

“There is a definite need, and that is why the majority party will be doing several bills to address that shortage because the majority party certainly recognizes the great need out there,” Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said about House File 2600 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF2600). It would create a child care workforce state matching grant program that would be available to communities that provide funding for the child care WAGE$ program that provides salary supplements.

Republicans may recognize the need, but their proposals didn’t go near far enough, Democrats said.