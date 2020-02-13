Iowa House panel passes abortion resolution; Senate likely to debate ‘life amendment’ Thursday

He went on to say it’s the people of Iowa, not unelected judges, who should decide how Iowa regulates abortion. In striking down the Legislature’s 72-hour waiting period, the Iowa Supreme Court said it “freed ourselves from the private views of the Constitution’s founders” in favor of interpreting the constitutional question by the “current prevailing standards.”

That created a fundamental right to an abortion where none existed, Holt said.

The ruling, he said, tests the Legislature’s constitutional role to make laws. The amendment is needed “to respond to the challenge to the legislative authority that is expressed” in the court’s decision to strike down the 72-hour waiting period, which, Holt added, led to a lower court striking down the fetal heartbeat law.

Without HSB 577, Holt said, Iowa is likely on its way to later-term and taxpayer-funded abortions.

The amendment would not ban abortion in Iowa but continue to make it subject to federal ruling and federal laws, he said.

If approved by the House and Senate, the measure would have to pass both the House and the Senate in exactly the same form this session and in the 89th Iowa General Assembly elected in November before the measure would come before Iowa voters, as early as the 2022 general election.

