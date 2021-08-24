Iowa inmate population up over a year before but still down from record

“The numbers are different these last two years from what we’ve seen historically and COVID was absolutely a component in why some of our numbers are changing. There’s no way around that,” said Corrections Department spokeswoman Sarah Fineran.

“COVID affected nearly every single avenue of the criminal justice system, whether it be criminal case processing to jail admissions to Department of Corrections’ admissions and exits,” Fineran added. “It’s just so difficult to try to pinpoint one precise cause or really even take big take-aways from this information because COVID had such a wide-reaching impact in every single sector of the criminal justice system.”

Delays in court hearings, trials and procedures due to COVID-19 concerns also impacted prison numbers. The 1,207 new court commitments were the lowest since 1,240 offenders were admitted into Iowa’s penal institutions in fiscal 1991, according to department records. That followed 1,614 new commitments in fiscal 2020 — a 25% year-to-year decline — as corrections officials continue what they call a “slow and steady” build back up of the overall prison population.

