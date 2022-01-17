Iowa lawmakers consider spending rising share of sports betting pot

Although $13 million is a relatively small pot of money in the state’s $9 billion-plus annual revenue stream, it has caught the attention of lawmakers.

“Should it just be left out there and you kind of pick-and-choose” what to do with it, Grassley asked on the Iowa PBS show, Iowa Press. “We're looking at doing some things with it that benefit Iowans. So we're going to engage in those conversations.”

He expects no shortage of suggestions.

“When you have unobligated funds, there's probably 100 different ideas,” Grassley said.

House State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R- Wilton, and ranking Democrat Rep. Mary Mascher of Iowa City, both mentioned using sports betting revenue during their remarks at the committee’s first meeting of the 2022 session.

Legislators “hit that bill out of the park” when they approved sports betting, Kaufmann said. He would like to direct sports wagering revenue to the counties that are not home to one of Iowa’s 19 licensed casinos.