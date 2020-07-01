Iowa legislative panel approves overseas voting plan for special elections

Pate sent the forms ahead of the June 2 primary as part of election officials’ effort to encourage Iowans to vote by absentee ballot rather than in person to help reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

Jochum called the primary a “test run (that) proved quite successful,” with one of the highest turnouts in Iowa primary election history. The 531,131 ballots cast broke the 1994 primary election record of 449,490 votes.

Sending the absentee ballot requests to voters gives them a choice to vote by mail or go to a polling station to cast their vote in person, Jochum said.

“I don’t think we should put people in a position to choose between their health and exercising their right to cast a vote,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, agreed the primary was successful, but said Jochum’s amendment was a “false choice” because the secretary of state is not the only source of absentee ballot requests.

“Pretty much every campaign that I know is sending one out, (and) many county auditors are sending out” absentee ballot requests and several have announced to do that before the general election, he said.