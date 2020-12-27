IOWA MOURNS: A creature of habit, Daniel Boon lived his whole life on the family farm

Daniel Lee Boon moved only once, and the journey wasn’t far: from the upstairs bedroom to the downstairs one.
He spent 69 years — his whole life — on his family farm in Rock Rapids, said his wife, Marlene Boon.
Well-rooted in his little northwest Iowa town, residents knew Daniel and his kindness, Marlene said. A dairy farmer with a finely honed routine, Daniel gravitated toward tradition.
Every morning, he stopped at McDonald's, where “the staff would see him pull in the parking lot and have his order ready on a tray by the time he walked in the door,” his obituary read.
He’d follow breakfast up with a visit to Walmart’s toy section, where he hunted new Hot Wheels cars — trinkets that are now spread out in the family’s shed.
Daniel, 69, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, far from the rural hamlet he loved. Marlene stood by Daniel's side as he took his last breath.
Born in 1951, he was one of eight Boon children raised on the farm. Later, he took ownership of the acreage and raised his three children — Terrance, Kylah and Adam — on the same land.
Marlene was 15 years old when she met Daniel, she said, and the pair fell in love fast. When Daniel’s parents thought he was attending catechism classes, he was actually over at Marlene's house.
Seven years later, the duo finally wed.
Embracing their life as dairy farmers, the pair rarely vacationed in their 32 years of milking cows. Twice, to be exact: once taking a road trip to Florida, and another time visiting a car show.
"He never wanted to move," Marlene said. "Even when he retired, he said, 'Do you want to move to town,' and I said, 'What for?'"
Daniel’s love of cars extended well beyond toys. For 45 years, he ran Daniel Boon Salvage, acquiring and selling difficult-to-find parts needed for classic car restorations, according to his obituary.
A lot of memories were made in the family's turquoise and white '57 Chevy convertible, Marlene said. Even as little kids, their children knew to take shoes off before climbing into the backseat — lest they accidentally mess up the leather.
"That was a fun car," Marlene said.
Even though the Boons' early morning work in the barn meant the couple "had to be home by 5 p.m.," they loved going to car shows. Daniel won his fair share of trophies over the years and created lifelong friendships with fellow car enthusiasts.
"Dad totally touched a lot of people, and I don't think he realized that," Kylah said. "Not only us kids, but his friends, too."
An eager collector, Daniel scoured Midwestern “thrift stores, toy stores and swap meets” for trinkets and knickknacks, according to his obituary.
“He was lucky to have never lost the feeling of unrestrained delight of finding a special toy, especially if only he knew why it was special,” his obituary read.
Daniel also took great pride in his grandchildren — and in the fact that the youngsters couldn’t beat him at “Subway Surfers,” his favorite video game.
Family was central to Daniel. He made a point to stay connected with each of his children, whether stopping by the bank Kylah works at in town or ringing up his son Adam nearly three times a week.
"He loved us kids a lot,” Kylah said. “He had a really good connection with each of us individually and as a whole."
Adam agreed: "Since he passed away, my incoming phone calls dropped 70%.”
Iowa Mourns is a series of remembrances about Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 during the 2020 pandemic. If you've lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Iowa, let us know by emailing us at newsroom@qctimes.com.
Iowa Mourns: Around the state
When Barbara Jean Sherman first met Jerome George Sherman, a military man with orders to post in Fairbanks, Alaska, she knew there was a spark…
Nobody made peanut butter frosting like Barbara McGrane-Brennan. At least, that's what her daughter, Tonya Brennan, says.
Jackie Lake left her Oklahoma home on a quintessential autumn day in October 1987, heading northeast to Iowa to meet this new friend her broth…
The turtle figurine on Abbie Eichman's work desk always faced north.
Deb Miller first started talking to Jim Miller Jr. from the backseat of his taxi cab.
Mel Stahmer’s favorite bar trick almost never failed.
In Iowa City’s Hickory Trail neighborhood, it was common knowledge that Ed McCliment took a morning stroll to a nearby convenience store and r…
Patrick C. Parks and aviation were a match made in the heavens.
Walt Bussey kept his Aunt Katie Jacobs' leather work boots when she moved into a nursing home eight years ago, hoping she would one day return…
Norma Jean Perry loved being a grandmother so much that she didn’t stop with her own eight grandchildren.
For someone who loved practical jokes as much as Edith Elida Anderson, April 1 took strategy.
If there was ever a cause for celebration — from St. Patrick’s Day to birthdays to retirements — Jim Orvis had a greeting card for it.
You’ve heard stories about people walking to school through wind and rain, frigid cold and blinding snow.
Wiuca Iddi Wiuca spent most of his life in limbo, searching for a place to call home.
Lola Nelson's green thumb earned her a reputation in the small town of Ollie.
After growing up an only child, Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty knew she wanted a big family — a dozen children, to be specific.
When Amy Gardner was younger, she was, admittedly, a troublemaker. Her transgressions were generally kids’ stuff, like taking her parents' car…
You’ll have to excuse Janet Baxa’s laughs when she talks about meeting her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Baxa.
Therese J. Harney spent hours and hours in bowling alleys trying out grips, practicing approaches and watching her ball ramble down the lane a…
With a swing set, a sandbox, a tetherball court and a little red playhouse built to look like a train engine, Lucille Dixon Herndon ensured he…
Jose Gabriel Martinez handed his oldest son a map.
Carroll White deserved a better 100th birthday celebration.
Don Lole cultivated such strong, deep roots in the small, rural town of Villachuato, Mexico, that he became a living landmark.
Iowa Mourns: Quad Cities
Don Wachal loved stock car racing. But there was one rule the long-time owner of Davenport's Filling Station had to follow.
When Mary Ann Otte and her husband moved to Davenport in 1948 for his job as an accountant, they joined St. Paul Catholic Church.
Generations of Illowa Council Boy Scouts knew him as the Kitchen King. Or the Grub Master. He was a John Wayne-quoting legend.
Pamela Boldman remembers her mother, Jeannette Green, 92, as a strong, independent and curious woman.
She was 72 years old when she learned to drive.