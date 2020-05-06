Iowa PBS to host in-person Democratic Senate debate May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition to their specific stances on health care, the Green New Deal and other issues, the Democrats seeking their party’s U.S. Senate nomination will be divided by acrylic shields when they debate later this month.

The shields are among precautions being taken for the May 18 in-person debate in the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston.

While the debate will be broadcast statewide, no audience will be in the studio because of the coronavirus social-distancing guidelines.

The hour-long debate will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on Iowa PBS and streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube and Facebook.

The candidates be questioned by “Iowa Press: moderator David Yepsen and Radio Iowa News Director Kay Henderson.

The candidates competing in the June 2 primary are Mike Franken of Sioux City, Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines and Eddie Mauro of Des Moines.

All or most of the hopefuls — there were five, but now four — have participated in at least a half dozen virtual forums over the course of the campaign. The winner of the June 2 primary will face Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the Nov. 3 general election.