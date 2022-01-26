Iowa public safety chief seeks funds for wellness coordinator

Demand, however, has reached the point a full-time wellness coordinator is needed to meet the needs of his department and its law enforcement partners across the state, he said.

A full-time coordinator would manage employee wellness programs, broaden services to family members and oversee the department’s therapy dog program.

He estimated the all-in cost, including salary and benefits, to be $191,000.

The governor has recommended a general fund allocation of nearly $120.8 million for the Department of Public Safety.

Wellness, Baynes said, also plays a role in recruiting new employees, which has become a challenge.

Research shows that Gen Z and millennials, who make up nearly half the U.S. workforce, want to work for employers that care about their well-being, he said. That’s the age group the department must recruit to offset the 50 percent of Iowa State Patrol troopers who are retiring in the next five to six years, he said.