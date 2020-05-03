Iowa reports 528 new virus cases

State health officials Sunday announced 528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, a decrease from the previous two days when Iowa set one-day highs.
Nine more people, all 61 or older, died as a result of the disease, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 184 since the disease was confirmed here March 8.
On Friday, the state reported 739 positive cases, surpassed by Saturday’s 757 new cases.
Sunday’s total, however, is based on fewer tests processed and reported during the period: 674 fewer than a day earlier.
Despite the lower overall number, the ratio of positive tests out of the total number of tests each day actually increased from 5.5% Saturday to 6.6% Sunday. Iowa’s total number of positive virus cases stands at 9,169; its negative tests at 44,017.
The state said 1 in 59 Iowans had been tested.
Linn County had 26 more positive cases Sunday, with Polk County having far and away the most at 126, followed by Marshall County (58), Black Hawk (55) and Woodbury (38).
Monroe County in the south-central part of the state recorded its first coronavirus case, bringing to 91 the number of Iowa’s 99 counties where the virus has been found.
Marshalltown in Marshall County, Waterloo in Black Hawk County and Sioux City in Woodbury County all have or are near meat-processing facilities, where large numbers of workers have tested positive.
Wapello County’s positive cases jumped from 27 to 61 — a 126% increase. A worker at a JBS meatpacking plant there tested positive March 27, though the facility never was closed.
According to state data, Polk County now has more than double the overall positive cases of Linn County (1,476 to 731). Black Hawk County has the second most in the state (1,306), followed by Woodbury (1,112), Linn, Marshall (603) and Dallas (537).
The Public Health Department says 378 people are hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.
Current hospitalizations went up 25 (to 378) from Saturday’s report. In the past three days, total hospitalizations have increased by an average of 10 patients per day. However. the North Central and Southwest Iowa health care regions reported no new patients hospitalized because of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The department said 77% of positive cases came from the 22 counties where harsher restrictions ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds remain. Some restrictions on businesses in the 77 other counties began to ease Friday.
The nine deaths reported Sunday came from these counties:
• Black Hawk County, two people age 81 or over;
• Bremer County, one person age 81 or over;
• Dallas County, a person between 61 and 80;
• Dubuque County, a person between 61 and 80;
• Polk County, two people between 61 and 80;
• And Poweshiek County, two people 81 or over.
The Dallas County death was its first. Linn County has recorded the most deaths (47), followed by Polk (40), Muscatine (16), Black Hawk (15) and Tama (8).
Eight counties in the state have not recorded any coronavirus cases: Adams, Decatur, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lucas, Palo Alto and Ringgold.
Monroe is one of 12 counties with just a single recorded case, the others being Adair, Calhoun, Cass, Davis, Floyd, Montgomery, Sac, Taylor, Union, Wayne and Worth.
