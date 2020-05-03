Iowa reports 528 new virus cases

Marshalltown in Marshall County, Waterloo in Black Hawk County and Sioux City in Woodbury County all have or are near meat-processing facilities, where large numbers of workers have tested positive.

Wapello County’s positive cases jumped from 27 to 61 — a 126% increase. A worker at a JBS meatpacking plant there tested positive March 27, though the facility never was closed.

According to state data, Polk County now has more than double the overall positive cases of Linn County (1,476 to 731). Black Hawk County has the second most in the state (1,306), followed by Woodbury (1,112), Linn, Marshall (603) and Dallas (537).

The Public Health Department says 378 people are hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.

Current hospitalizations went up 25 (to 378) from Saturday’s report. In the past three days, total hospitalizations have increased by an average of 10 patients per day. However. the North Central and Southwest Iowa health care regions reported no new patients hospitalized because of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The department said 77% of positive cases came from the 22 counties where harsher restrictions ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds remain. Some restrictions on businesses in the 77 other counties began to ease Friday.